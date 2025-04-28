Markets
FDA Approves ADMA Biologics' Innovative Production Yield Enhancement Process

(RTTNews) - ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Monday said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company's innovative production yield enhancement process.

The company noted that the innovative process has shown an ability to increase production yields by about 20% from the same starting plasma volume.

"This approval represents a pivotal milestone for ADMA, unlocking the opportunity for meaningful acceleration in our revenue and earnings trajectory beginning in late 2025 and accelerating further into 2026 and beyond," said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA.

