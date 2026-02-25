FDA Accepts Viatris' Supplemental New Drug Application For Presbyopia Treatment

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS), a healthcare company, on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75% for the treatment of presbyopia.

The regulator has set a PDUFA goal date of October 17, 2026.

Presbyopia is an age-related decline in the eye's ability to focus on nearby objects.

The submission is supported by data from the pivotal Phase 3 VEGA-2 and VEGA-3 trials, which met primary and all key secondary endpoints with no treatment-related serious adverse events reported.

Phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75% is currently approved in the U.S. for treating pharmacologically-induced mydriasis and is marketed as Ryzumvi.

Viatris shares were up more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $16.07 on Tuesday.

