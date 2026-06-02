FDA Accepts Vertex's BLA for Povetacicept in IgA Nephropathy

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX announced that the FDA has accepted its biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for its investigational candidate, povetacicept, for treating adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), a rare progressive kidney disease.

With the FDA accepting the BLA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected on Nov 30, 2026.

If approved, povetacicept, an investigational engineered fusion protein and dual inhibitor of the BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand) cytokines, will become the first commercialized therapy in Vertex’s emerging nephrology franchise.

The company plans to launch povetacicept in a low-volume (<0.5 mL) subcutaneous auto-injector delivered once every four weeks via at-home administration, upon potential approval.

Year to date, shares of Vertex have lost 3.3% against the industry’s rise of 0.7%.



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VRTX’s Recent Development Activities With Povetacicept

Based on positive interim data from the RAINIER phase III study in IgAN, a rolling BLA filing for povetacicept for IgAN was completed in March 2026. Data from the RAINIER study showed that povetacicept led to a rapid, deep and sustained improvement in proteinuria (excess protein in the urine), a direct consequence of IgAN.

Vertex believes povetacicept has pipeline-in-a-product potential for B-cell-mediated diseases. Povetacicept is designed to target two proteins, namely BAFF and APRIL, which are jointly responsible for the cause of multiple serious autoimmune diseases.

Vertex is also conducting a pivotal phase II/III study of povetacicept for a second potential renal indication, primary membranous nephropathy (pMN). Vertex has also initiated a phase II study on povetacicept for treating generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in the first half of 2026.

Povetacicept was added to Vertex’s portfolio following the acquisition of Alpine in 2024. Vertex believes povetacicept holds significant commercial opportunities.

Growing Competition in the Targeted Space

Upon potential approval, povetacicept is likely to face competition from the likes of Calliditas Therapeutics’ Tarpeyo, Novartis’ NVS Fabhalta and Travere Therapeutics’ TVTX Filspari.

Novartis’ Fabhalta is approved under the accelerated pathway for reducing proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression. The NVS drug is also approved for complement 3 glomerulopathy and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria indications.

Both Calliditas’ Tarpeyo and Travere’s Filspari are approved for a similar indication — to slow the decline in kidney function in adults with primary IgAN who are at risk of disease progression.

VRTX’s Zacks Rank

Vertex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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