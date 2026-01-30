FDA Accepts SMMT's Application Seeking Approval for NSCLC Drug

Summit Therapeutics SMMT announced that the FDA has accepted its biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for ivonescimab plus chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed after treatment with third-generation EGFR-TKIs.

The regulatory body has set a target action date of Nov. 14, 2026.

The FDA plans to conduct a comprehensive review of the application, including mid-cycle and late-cycle meetings. If no major issues arise, labeling discussions may take place prior to the PDUFA action date.

The BLA submission was based on data from the phase III HARMONi study evaluating ivonescimab plus platinum-doublet chemotherapy versus placebo plus platinum-doublet chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC post EGFR-TKI therapy.

The study met one of its two primary endpoints — progression-free survival. Although the study did not meet the overall survival (OS) endpoint, which the FDA had previously identified as a key requirement for filing, the data showed a favorable trend toward OS.

More on SMMT’s Ivonescimab

Ivonescimab is a first-in-class bispecific antibody that targets two proteins, namely PD-1 and VEGF. The candidate is being developed in collaboration with China-based Akeso. The company licensed ivonescimab from Akeso in January 2023. Summit is currently conducting three late-stage studies, HARMONi, HARMONi-3, and HARMONi-7, to evaluate ivonescimab in separate settings for NSCLC indication.

Ivonescimab was earlier granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the HARMONi study.

Additionally, SMMT expanded the development of ivonescimab beyond NSCLC by initiating enrollment in a separate phase III HARMONi-GI3 study in late 2025. The study will evaluate the drug in combination with chemotherapy versus bevacizumab plus chemotherapy in patients with first-line unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer. The primary endpoint for this study is progression-free survival.

Like HARMONi-GI3, Summit plans to initiate more late-stage studies on ivonescimab. It intends to provide more details in the first quarter of 2026.

