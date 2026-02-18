FDA Accepts BMY's NDA for Iberdomide Combo in Multiple Myeloma

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY announced that the FDA has accepted the new drug application (NDA) for its pipeline candidate, iberdomide, in combination with standard therapies (daratumumab and dexamethasone - IberDd) for treating patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

With the FDA granting a priority review to the NDA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected on Aug. 17, 2026.

Iberdomide belongs to a new, investigational class of drugs known as cereblon E3 ligase modulators (CELMoDs), which are being studied for the treatment of RRMM. The FDA has also granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation to iberdomide for the given indication.

More on BMY’s Iberdomide Development

The latest NDA filing was based on data from a planned analysis of minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity rates in the phase III EXCALIBER-RRMM study, which evaluated iberdomide for treating RRMM patients.

In September 2025, the company announced positive data from the EXCALIBER-RRMM study. The study demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in MRD negativity rates, compared with the control arm, in a planned interim analysis of the MRD endpoint.

The study is still ongoing, and patients are being assessed for progression-free survival.

Per BMY, iberdomide represents the first of a novel class of medicines, called CELMoDs, which have the potential to create a new foundation for multiple myeloma treatment that may be combined with other therapies.

The above review is taking place under the FDA’s Project Orbis initiative, which allows simultaneous evaluation by regulatory authorities in other countries.

The successful development of iberdomide, along with other key pipeline candidates, remains the key focus for Bristol Myers as it seeks to expand and diversify, while its legacy portfolio continues to be adversely impacted by continued generic competition.

