FD Technologies Completes First Derivative Sale

December 03, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FD Technologies (GB:FDP) has released an update.

FD Technologies has successfully completed the divestment of its subsidiary, First Derivative, to EPAM Systems, Inc., marking a strategic move for the company. This transaction aligns with FD Technologies’ focus on enhancing its core offerings and expanding its market presence. Investors may view this as a positive step towards strengthening the company’s financial position and growth prospects.

For further insights into GB:FDP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

