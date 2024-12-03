FD Technologies Completes First Derivative Sale

FD Technologies (GB:FDP) has released an update.

FD Technologies has successfully completed the divestment of its subsidiary, First Derivative, to EPAM Systems, Inc., marking a strategic move for the company. This transaction aligns with FD Technologies’ focus on enhancing its core offerings and expanding its market presence. Investors may view this as a positive step towards strengthening the company’s financial position and growth prospects.

