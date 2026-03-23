FCX vs. ERO: Which Copper Mining Stock Should You Bet on Now?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX and Ero Copper Corp. ERO are prominent copper-focused mining companies benefiting from rising demand tied to electrification and infrastructure trends. Also, both are navigating fluctuating copper prices and global economic uncertainties.



Prices of copper, the backbone of electrification, were volatile yet mostly favorable in 2025 due to global economic and trade uncertainties. Copper prices started 2026 on a strong note, underpinned by robust demand from China and the United States. Structural tailwinds, including electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy projects, data-center growth and grid modernization, continue to boost copper consumption. Worries about tightening supply amid rising EV and infrastructure demand also supported the red metal.



However, copper prices have come under pressure amid concerns about the impact of surging oil prices on the global economy due to the prevailing war in the Middle East. Prices of the red metal are currently hovering near $5.3 per pound.



Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of these two copper mining companies to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for Freeport

Freeport continues to leverage its portfolio of high-quality copper assets, emphasizing disciplined execution and organic growth initiatives to strengthen its production profile. At its Cerro Verde operation in Peru, a large-scale concentrator expansion provided incremental annual production of around 600 million pounds of copper and 15 million pounds of molybdenum. It has completed the evaluation of a large-scale expansion at El Abra in Chile to define a large sulfide resource that could potentially support a major mill project similar to the large-scale concentrator at Cerro Verde, with an estimated resource of approximately 20 billion recoverable pounds of copper.



In Arizona, FCX is progressing with pre-feasibility studies at its Safford/Lone Star operations, with completion targeted for 2026, to assess a sizable sulfide expansion opportunity. It has expansion opportunities at Bagdad in Arizona that can more than double the concentrator capacity of the operation. Technical and economic studies have revealed the potential to build concentrating facilities to boost copper production by 200-250 million pounds annually.



PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) substantially completed the construction of the new greenfield smelter in Eastern Java during 2024, with the start-up of operations having commenced in the second quarter of 2025. The first production of copper anode was achieved in July 2025. PT-FI is also developing the Kucing Liar ore body within the Grasberg district with a targeted ramp-up to commence in 2030. FCX completed studies in 2025 that showed an opportunity to increase Kucing Liar’s design capacity to 130,000 metric tons of ore per day and reserves by roughly 20% at low costs. Gold production also started at the new precious metals refinery in late 2024.



FCX has a strong liquidity profile and generates substantial cash flows, providing ample flexibility to fund expansion projects, reduce debt and enhance shareholder returns. It generated solid operating cash flows of $5.6 billion in 2025, including $693 million in the fourth quarter. Freeport ended 2025 with strong liquidity, including $3.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $3 billion in availability under the FCX revolving credit facility, and $1.5 billion in availability under the PT-FI credit facility.



At the end of 2025, Freeport had a net debt of $2.3 billion, excluding PTFI’s new downstream processing facilities. Its net debt is below its targeted range of $3-$4 billion. Freeport has a policy of distributing 50% of the available cash to its shareholders and the balance to either reduce debt or invest in growth projects. FCX has no significant debt maturities until 2027.



FCX offers a dividend yield of roughly 0.6% at the current stock price. Its payout ratio is 17% (a ratio below 60% is a good indicator that the dividend will be sustainable). Backed by strong financial health, the company's dividend is perceived to be safe and reliable.



Despite these positives, Freeport faces headwinds from higher costs. FCX saw a sharp increase in its average unit net cash cost per pound of copper in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.22 from $1.40 in the prior quarter, marking a roughly 59% spike. It also climbed 34% year over year. The increase was due to a decline in copper sales volumes. Freeport's outlook for the first quarter of 2026 suggests higher costs on a sequential basis. It expects unit net cash costs to rise to $2.60 per pound, while projecting a full-year average of roughly $1.75. Lower expected sales volumes are likely to adversely impact costs in the quarter. Higher costs are expected to weigh on the company's margins.



Freeport’s copper sales volumes tumbled approximately 29% year over year in the fourth quarter to 709 million pounds, and fell from 977 million pounds in the prior quarter. The company sold 80,000 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter, down around 77% year over year. The downside primarily resulted from the temporary suspension of operations since the mud rush incident at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia in September 2025.



Freeport’s outlook for copper sales volumes for the first quarter of 2026 assumes minimal contribution from its Indonesian operations due to the Grasberg mine incident. FCX expects copper sales volumes of 640 million pounds, indicating a 10% sequential and 27% year-over-year decline. The company has issued weaker guidance for gold sales volume of 60,000 ounces, suggesting sequential and year-over-year decreases. Lower sales volumes are expected to weigh on its top line in the first quarter.

The Case for Ero Copper

Ero Copper logged a record fourth-quarter consolidated copper production of 19,706 tons, up significantly from 12,883 tons in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting a strong year-over-year increase driven by improved mill throughput and operational stability at Caraíba, along with the continued ramp-up of the Tucuma operation.



The momentum is expected to continue in 2026 as the company sees consolidated copper production in the range of 67,500-77,500 tons, indicating up to 20% increase from the 2025 level of 64,307 tons, with output projected to be weighted toward the second half. The upside is expected to be driven by higher plant throughput across the Caraíba and Tucumã operations.



Ero Copper’s growth and expansion program is focused on transforming its Brazilian asset base into a higher-output, longer-life mining platform through a mix of commissioning new capacity, developing existing mines, mechanizing operations and advancing exploration. A key element of this strategy has been the commercial ramp-up of the Tucumã Operation, which reached commercial production in mid-2025 and is stepping toward design mill throughput to drive incremental copper volumes and improve unit costs. Tucumã delivered a strong fourth quarter driven by higher grade and plant ramp-ups, producing 9,275 tons of copper in concentrate, with full-year production reaching 28,272 tons.



At its flagship Caraíba Operations, the company is investing in underground development and the construction of a new external shaft at the Pilar Mine, intended to improve operational flexibility and support access to deeper, higher-grade ore zones. These efforts are anchored by capital programs that also include mill capacity expansions and in-mine exploration to extend mine life. Caraíba saw its strongest production quarter in 2025 in the fourth quarter, with copper production totaling 10,431 tons of copper in concentrate, thanks to record processed volumes.



At Xavantina, mechanization is boosting development and throughput, while mine-life extension studies and initial gold concentrate sales support higher output and diversification. Ero is also advancing the Furnas Copper-Gold Project through drilling and feasibility work to potentially add another meaningful copper and gold source. It expects to spend an additional $30-$40 million in 2026 to continue advancing Furnas exploration. ERO, in February 2026, announced the inaugural preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) on the Furnas project based on its Phase 1 drill program completed in 2025, which highlighted a 24-year initial mine life and average annual production of roughly 108,000 tons of copper equivalent over the first 15 years.



Ero Copper has a healthy liquidity profile supported by strong internal cash generation and available borrowing capacity. The company ended 2025 with $105.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, complemented by $45 million of undrawn availability under its senior revolving credit facility. It had a total available liquidity of roughly $150.4 million at the end of 2025 to fund operations, development spending and working capital needs. Net debt leverage ratio also strengthened meaningfully to 1.2x at the end of 2025 from 2.6x at the end of 2024, reflecting a $50.1 million decline in net debt, enhancing overall financial flexibility.



Operationally, higher copper output, portfolio-wide execution and strong realized prices translated into robust cash generation, with cash flow from operating activities reaching approximately $129.1 million during the fourth quarter, a substantial improvement year over year from $60.8 million. Cash flow for full-year 2025 also surged 172% year over year to $395.1 million.



Despite these positives, a weaker first half in terms of production is expected to weigh on ERO’s performance. Production is projected to be skewed toward the second half of 2026, with the first half being impacted by mine sequencing and ramp-up timing, potentially hurting near-term earnings and cash flows. Tucumã is expected to see the lowest mill throughput and copper production in the first quarter, while copper grades are projected to be weaker at Caraíba in the first half.



ERO is also exposed to headwinds from higher unit costs. Its consolidated copper C1 cash costs per pound for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 were $2.03 and $2.06, respectively, reflecting a 10% and 5% year over year increase, respectively. ERO expects copper C1 cash costs per pound in the band of $2.15-$2.35, reflecting a year-over-year increase, with the first half projected to see higher costs. Cost inflation, partly due to lower grades across operations, is likely to weigh on its profitability in the first half.

FCX & ERO: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

FCX stock has gained 25.2% over a year, while ERO stock has rallied 70.1% compared with the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry’s growth of 36%.

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FCX is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 19.46, lower than its five-year median. This represents a roughly 1.2% discount when stacked up with the industry average of 19.69X.

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ERO is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 5.46, lower than its five-year median and below the industry.

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How Does Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for FCX & ERO?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCX’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a 6.7% and 44% increase year over year, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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The consensus estimate for ERO’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 43.6% and 100%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been going up over the past 60 days.

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FCX or ERO: Which Is a Better Pick?

Both FCX and ERO currently have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), so picking one stock is not easy. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both Freeport and Ero Copper are making progress with their growth projects amid a volatile copper pricing environment. FCX is poised to gain from progress in its expansion activities that will boost production capacity. ERO delivers higher growth potential, driven by record production, the ramp-up of Tucumã, and long-term projects such as the Furnas copper-gold development. ERO’s more attractive valuation and higher earnings growth projections suggest that it may offer better investment prospects in the current market environment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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