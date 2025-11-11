FCPT Boosts Portfolio With Strategic Veterinary Real Estate Purchase

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the acquisition of a veterinary clinic portfolio comprising five properties for $13.8 million. The move underscores the company’s efforts to expand its portfolio as a strategy to remain resilient amid uncertain times.

The portfolio includes two National Veterinary Associates properties, two Banfield Pet Hospital properties and one Mission Pet Health property. Two of the five properties are located in strong retail corridors in California, and one each in Florida, North Carolina and Texas.

Priced at a 7.3% cap rate on rent as of the closing date of the transaction, the properties are corporate-operated under net leases with a weighted average remaining term of nine years.

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

In the third quarter of 2025, FCPT acquired a total of 28 properties worth $82 million with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.6 years. The acquired properties belonged to diverse industries, boosting the stability in revenue generation. 39% were medical, 36% auto service, 16% quick service restaurants and 9% casual dining restaurants by purchase price.

The above purchases fall in line with Four Corners’ strategy of structuring a portfolio that will withstand varied economic cycles. However, the company’s growth plans could encounter challenges due to its sizable $1.23 billion debt load, which may continue to keep borrowing costs high.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 4.9% against the industry 's growth of 3.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are W.P. Carey WPC and Terreno Realty TRNO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPC’s 2025 FFO per share has been moved northward over the past week to $4.92.

The consensus estimate for TRNO’s 2025 FFO per share has been revised upward marginally to $2.59 over the past month.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.