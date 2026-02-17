FCNCB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1674.10, changing hands as high as $1700.00 per share. First Citizens Bancshares shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCNCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCNCB's low point in its 52 week range is $1325 per share, with $1839.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1689.99.

