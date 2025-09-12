FCNCA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1976.93, changing hands as high as $1993.94 per share. First Citizens BancShares Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCNCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCNCA's low point in its 52 week range is $1473.62 per share, with $2412.929 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1979.07.

