FCEL Strategy Taps Emerging Opportunity in Data Center Power

FuelCell Energy FCEL is aligning its strategy with a powerful shift underway in the data center industry, where access to reliable power is becoming a key constraint on growth. As artificial intelligence (AI) workloads expand, developers are increasingly prioritizing speed and certainty of power delivery. The company’s standardized 12.5 MW power blocks directly address these needs by enabling faster deployment in grid-constrained regions. Its development pipeline has surged, driven largely by demand from data center customers seeking alternatives to traditional utility dependence.



A growing number of data center operators are shifting toward on-site, distributed baseload power to avoid grid congestion, interconnection delays and permitting challenges. FuelCell Energy’s modular design supports this move by allowing capacity to be added in large, predictable steps. The 12.5 MW block helps simplify engineering and lowers integration risks, making phased expansion easier as computing demand grows. In many ways, this approach resembles how utilities expand generation, but it puts control directly in the hands of data center operators so power availability can keep up with infrastructure growth.



Industry trends are reinforcing this shift, as large-scale fuel cell deployments are gaining traction among major operators. FuelCell Energy is strengthening its position through a hub-and-spoke manufacturing strategy that localizes assembly and helps reduce costs, supported by its global operating experience. Its systems also bring efficiency benefits, using heat-driven cooling to lower auxiliary power use and make more electricity available for core workloads. As grid constraints deepen and AI demand rises, scalable on-site power will become an important growth opportunity for the company.



While FuelCell Energy is developing its own approach to serving data centers, other companies are also positioning their technologies to capture this growing demand. Several energy firms are exploring different ways to supply reliable power to large computing facilities.

Peer Strategies for Supplying Power to Data Centers

Bloom Energy BE is placing strong emphasis on data centers, which it identifies as its largest and fastest-growing market segment. The company aims to address rising AI-driven electricity demand by supplying dependable onsite fuel cell power that reduces reliance on strained utility grids. Bloom Energy’s systems are designed for high reliability, rapid deployment and easy scalability, making them well-suited for hyperscale and colocation data centers around the world.



Enphase Energy ENPH is gradually positioning itself to benefit from data center power needs by expanding into commercial and three-phase energy solutions. Its IQ9 microinverters support 480V three-phase systems commonly used in data-intensive facilities, while the company’s planned small commercial batteries are intended to provide load shifting and backup power for users requiring high uptime. These solutions allow Enphase Energy to support reliable, efficient and scalable clean energy use in data-center-like environments.

The Zacks Rundown on FCEL

Shares of FuelCell Energy have gained almost 40% over the past year, underperforming the industry's growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FCEL currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 3.44 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by nine brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The chart below shows FCEL’s earnings over the past four quarters.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.