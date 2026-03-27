FCEL Stock Outlook for 2026: Data Centers, Korea, and Risks

FuelCell Energy FCEL is trying to turn a lumpy project business into a more repeatable growth engine. Management is leaning into two near-term levers: executing its South Korea module schedule and converting a fast-growing pipeline tied to AI data centers. The market opportunity is real, but the timing is not. With production still well below the company’s profitability threshold, 2026 remains an execution-driven year.

FCEL Business Model and Revenue Mix

FuelCell Energy develops stationary, on-site fuel cell systems designed for continuous power. Its proprietary molten carbonate fuel cell platform is built for baseload operation, high efficiency, and fuel flexibility, while maintaining low emissions. That combination can fit utilities and industrial/commercial users that need steady on-site generation, and it also maps to data centers that prioritize reliability and onsite solutions in constrained grid regions.



The company’s business model blends upfront equipment activity with recurring streams. In fiscal 2025, total revenue was $158.2 million, led by Product revenue of $69.1 million (43.7%). Generation revenue contributed $48 million (30.4%) from electricity and environmental attributes tied to company-owned assets under long-term contracts. Advanced Technologies added $20.6 million (13%) from customer- and government-funded development work, while Service revenue of $20.4 million (12.9%) reflected long-term maintenance agreements.



That mix matters for investors because it frames how growth can build. Product activity can drive step-changes when projects move into delivery and commissioning, while Service and Generation can extend the cash flow tail once assets are operating and under contract.

FuelCell Energy Push into AI Data Centers

AI data centers have become a priority market because power shortages are increasingly a limiting factor for new capacity. FuelCell’s platform is positioned around features that are directly relevant to high-density AI workloads, including direct current power delivery, modular scalability, and integrated cooling. Management is also working with financing partners to support larger deployments, which can be critical in infrastructure-scale projects.



The scale of the shift is notable. By early 2026, more than 80% of FuelCell’s commercial pipeline was tied to data centers. Proposals have already been submitted, and management expects conversions over the next few quarters. If those wins move from proposal to contract, they could rebuild backlog and create a clearer multi-year revenue runway.



For context, other Alternative Energy names are also navigating demand and execution cycles. Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting a stronger near-term estimate-revision profile. Gevo, Inc. GEVO is at Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), similar to FCEL’s current stance.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FCEL Korea Schedule Supports Near-Term Revenue

South Korea remains the near-term anchor because it provides a defined commissioning cadence. The remaining modules are expected to be commissioned across the second and third quarters of fiscal 2026, with additional units scheduled for the fourth quarter. This supports a revenue ramp into late fiscal 2026 and early 2027, and it is reinforced by long-term service agreements tied to these projects.

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The schedule also explains quarter-to-quarter volatility. Management noted that about $6 million of revenue shifted from the first quarter to the second quarter of fiscal 2026 because two modules commissioned just after quarter-end. That timing dynamic can matter as investors interpret reported results versus underlying project progress.

FuelCell Energy Backlog and Order-Conversion Reality

The central visibility challenge is that the pipeline is heavily weighted toward proposals, while backlog only includes finalized deals. This improves the quality of what is counted, but it delays visibility and makes revenue timing harder to handicap, especially for large infrastructure projects like data centers. Management also has not provided fiscal 2026 revenue or earnings guidance.



Backlog trends underline the pressure. Backlog declined about 11% year over year to $1.2 billion as of January 2026, reflecting revenue recognition that was not fully offset by new additions. The segment breakdown at January 31, 2026 was Generation $939.5 million, Service $159.4 million, Product $54.1 million, and Advanced Technologies $18.2 million. Product backlog nearly halving year over year raises a practical question for 2026: can new order flow arrive fast enough to offset burn-off as existing work moves through delivery and commissioning?

FCEL Production Scale and the Profitability Threshold

Operationally, the “what has to go right” is straightforward: scale. The Torrington facility is running in the low-30-megawatt range, versus the roughly 100-megawatt annual output tied to achieving positive adjusted EBITDA. Management plans $20-$30 million of fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to advance the Torrington scale-up, and the company is investing in automation and more efficient manufacturing processes to lower unit costs.



Low volume carries a penalty. In the latest quarter, the company cited unabsorbed overhead and higher manufacturing variances from low production volumes, which weighed on gross results. Automation and process improvements are central because they can reduce variance and improve cost absorption, but the financial payoff is ultimately tied to higher throughput.

FuelCell Energy: What the Latest Quarter Signals

Fiscal first-quarter 2026 results offered a mixed checkpoint. Revenue was $30.5 million, up 61% year over year, driven by South Korea replacement module deliveries and commissioning. FuelCell recognized $12 million of product revenue tied to module activity at Gyeonggi Green Energy and CGN-Yulchon, and service revenue rose on higher activity under the related long-term service agreement.



At the same time, revenue missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40 million, reflecting the sensitivity to commissioning timing. Profitability metrics improved versus a year ago, with adjusted earnings per share of -$0.52 versus -$1.33, and adjusted EBITDA improving to -$17 million. However, gross loss widened to $5.9 million, and negative gross margin pressures remained tied to low volume and manufacturing variances.

FCEL Key Investor Takeaway for 2026

FuelCell Energy’s setup for 2026 is a balancing act between tangible execution levers and real timing risk. The upside hinges on two things happening in parallel: continued South Korea commissioning through fiscal 2026 and meaningful data center proposal conversions that translate into contracted backlog. Either would help support a scale-up narrative and move Torrington closer to the production level tied to positive adjusted EBITDA.



The bear case is mainly about delays. If order conversions lag, backlog pressure can persist and revenue could struggle to build momentum as existing work burns off. In that scenario, the company’s continued reliance on external funding remains a risk, particularly if additional capital is required through equity issuance or expensive debt before internal cash generation becomes more durable. FCEL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3, which fits a wait-for-proof posture until conversions and volume gains show up more clearly in results.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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