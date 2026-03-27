FCEL and AI Data Centers: Can 12.5 MW Blocks Drive Scale?

FuelCell Energy FCEL is leaning into a single, urgent bottleneck for artificial intelligence infrastructure: power. As data centers strain grids, the case for reliable, on-site generation is moving from “nice to have” to “must have.”



FCEL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and the next leg of the story depends less on macro demand and more on whether the company can convert proposals into signed, scaled deployments.

FCEL: Why Data Centers Are Becoming the Core Thesis

AI data centers are increasingly constrained by access to electricity and the ability to deliver steady, high-quality power for dense compute loads. FCEL’s commercial pipeline reflects that shift. By early 2026, more than 80% of its commercial pipeline was tied to data centers.



The fit is largely technical. FCEL highlights direct current power output, modular scalability, and integrated cooling as advantages for high-density workloads where uptime, power quality, and thermal management matter. Those features also support an on-site model that can reduce reliance on congested grid interconnections in the near term.



That framing is also influencing how FCEL is packaging its offering. Instead of one-off, heavily customized builds, the company is pushing toward repeatable blocks intended to match how data center operators plan capacity.

The 12.5 MW Standard Block Strategy

FCEL’s standardized 12.5-megawatt power block is designed to reduce friction in adoption. The company says the solution enables faster deployment in grid-constrained regions while cutting engineering and integration challenges that can slow large infrastructure projects.



Standardization matters because data center buyers often need predictable timelines and repeatable site design. A fixed block can shorten the pre-build phase by limiting bespoke engineering and integration work, which in turn can improve the odds that proposals translate into signed contracts.



Management has already pointed to proposals submitted and expects conversions in the next few quarters. If those conversions arrive, backlog growth becomes the tangible proof point that the standardized block is doing what it is supposed to do: accelerate scaling through repeatable deployments.

FCEL Manufacturing Expansion and the Scale Question

The scale debate is clearest in manufacturing. FCEL plans to expand Torrington’s manufacturing capacity from 100 megawatts to 350 megawatts, an ambitious step that aligns with the idea of multi-site data center deployments.



Today, however, the operating reality is very different. The Torrington facility is running in the low-30-megawatt range, far below the roughly 100 megawatts annually that FCEL associates with reaching positive adjusted EBITDA. The company is investing in automation and more efficient processes to lower unit costs and improve margins, but the volume gap remains the central constraint.



Expanding nameplate capacity only matters if orders convert and production ramps. Without that ramp, unabsorbed overhead and manufacturing variances can continue to weigh on gross margin dynamics, as seen in the fiscal 2026 first quarter.

FuelCell Energy Financing Partners and Deal Execution

Large data center deployments can require more than a technology fit. They often need financing structures that support upfront build costs and multi-year project economics. FCEL is working with financing partners to support those large deployments, which can help bridge the gap between interest and executed deals.



Execution timing remains the swing factor. FCEL’s pipeline is heavily weighted toward proposals rather than signed contracts, and the company only adds finalized deals to backlog. That approach can improve backlog quality, but it also reduces near-term visibility when deals take longer to close.



Data center infrastructure transactions can be slow by nature. That creates timing risk even in a strong demand environment, especially when FCEL has not provided fiscal 2026 revenue or earnings guidance.

Carbon Capture as a Second Trend Lever

Beyond data centers, carbon capture adds a longer-duration lever. FCEL’s Rotterdam pilot is expected to begin demonstration in fiscal 2026, testing a system that captures carbon while producing power and hydrogen.



The company’s collaboration with a major energy partner has expanded since 2024, signaling sustained interest in pairing generation with emissions management. If the demonstration performs as intended, it could broaden FCEL’s addressable market into industrial decarbonization applications that extend beyond data center power.



That optionality does not remove near-term execution needs, but it does diversify the strategic pathway if data center conversions arrive unevenly.

Risks That Can Derail FuelCell Energy's Trend Story

The first failure point is backlog and order timing. Backlog fell about 11% year over year to $1.2 billion as of January 2026, reflecting revenue burn-off that was not fully offset by new orders. Product backlog also nearly halved year over year, increasing the urgency for data center contract signings to replenish visibility.



The second failure point is profitability without volume. FCEL posted negative adjusted EBITDA and gross margin pressure in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, with results hurt by low production volumes and unabsorbed overhead. Losses can persist if production does not move meaningfully toward the run-rate tied to positive adjusted EBITDA.

Image Source: FuelCell Energy

Funding sensitivity adds another layer. Scaling requires capital for manufacturing and equipment, and a portion of cash is restricted as collateral, which can limit flexibility. If growth requires more funding, dilution or expensive debt could weigh on the stock.

FCEL What Would Change the Narrative in 2026

The signal set is straightforward. Signed data center contracts that lift backlog would validate the 12.5-megawatt block strategy and convert pipeline momentum into committed revenue.



Operationally, continued commissioning progress in South Korea supports the nearer-term revenue bridge, with 12 modules expected to be commissioned across the second and third quarters of fiscal 2026 and additional units scheduled for the fourth quarter. Improving gross margin dynamics as volumes rise, alongside measurable progress toward a production run-rate linked to positive adjusted EBITDA, would mark the clearest step-change in the 2026 narrative.



For context, other Alternative Energy names show how differentiated near-term setups can be within the same space. Gevo, Inc. GEVO carries a Zacks Rank of 3, reflecting a more balanced near-term view. Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), a reminder that estimate revision trends can vary sharply even among smaller peers.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.