FCC Announces Spin-Off and Share Allocation Strategy

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (FCC) is proceeding with a partial financial spin-off, transferring its holdings in two subsidiaries to Inmocemento, its wholly-owned spin-off entity. FCC shareholders will receive one Inmocemento share for each FCC share they own, with the new shares expected to begin trading in November 2024. This strategic move might attract investors interested in the evolving structure and potential market performance of both FCC and Inmocemento.

