FCBC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (Symbol: FCBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.73, changing hands as low as $31.48 per share. First Community Bankshares Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCBC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.55 per share, with $39.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.83.

