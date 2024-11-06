News & Insights

FBR Limited’s Share Purchase Plan and US Expansion

November 06, 2024 — 06:11 pm EST

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited is inviting shareholders to participate in a share purchase plan (SPP) aimed at raising $8 million, as it progresses with its Hadrian X® technology and Wall as a Service® (WaaS®) project in the US. The company has partnered with CRH Ventures to build homes in Florida and is preparing for potential demand growth by exploring manufacturing scalability. Eligible shareholders can purchase shares at a discounted rate, reflecting FBR’s strategic moves to expand its technology’s global impact.

