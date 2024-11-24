FBR Limited’s Robotic Breakthrough in U.S. Construction

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited’s advanced bricklaying robot, Hadrian X®, has successfully constructed the walls of its eighth home in its U.S. Demonstration Program in a single day with just three operators. This milestone demonstrates the potential of robotic technology to revolutionize the construction industry by increasing efficiency and reducing labor needs. The company plans to commence building its ninth home shortly, highlighting its commitment to innovation in the residential market.

