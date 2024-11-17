FBR Limited Gains Strong Support at AGM

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

At its recent Annual General Meeting, FBR Limited revealed that all resolutions were passed by a poll, indicating solid shareholder support. The company, known for its innovative bricklaying robot Hadrian X®, continues to push boundaries in robotic construction technology. Investors may find FBR’s advancements in dynamic stabilization technology worth watching as it aims to revolutionize the construction industry.

