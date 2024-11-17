News & Insights

FBR Limited Advances with Robotic Bricklaying Technology

November 17, 2024 — 08:39 pm EST

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited, a leader in robotic technology, has transitioned into early commercialization of its innovative bricklaying robot, Hadrian X, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey. The company is conducting trials for its Wall as a Service offering in the USA, and is garnering interest from global companies in need of automation solutions. FBR’s commitment to intellectual property protection and safety enhancements further solidifies its position as a pioneer in construction robotics.

