FBK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of FB Financial Corp (Symbol: FBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.16, changing hands as high as $31.44 per share. FB Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBK's low point in its 52 week range is $24.34 per share, with $44.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.40.

