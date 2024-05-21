FBIN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.92, changing hands as low as $70.92 per share. Fortune Brands Innovations Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBIN's low point in its 52 week range is $54.10 per share, with $84.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.90.

