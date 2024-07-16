FB Financial Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for FB Financial, presenting an average target of $43.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has increased by 4.24% from the previous average price target of $41.25.

The standing of FB Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $40.00 $38.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $42.00 $43.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $45.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FB Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for FB Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia. The company segment includes Banking and Mortgage. It generates revenue from the Banking segment which provides a full range of deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers. The Mortgage segment includes the servicing of residential mortgage loans and the packaging and securitization of loans to governmental agencies.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: FB Financial's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.4%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: FB Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FB Financial's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FB Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FB Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

