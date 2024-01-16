FB Financial Q4 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FB Financial Corporation (FBK), parent company of FirstBank, reported fourth quarter net income of $29.4 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $38.1 million or $0.81 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $36.2 million, or $0.77 per share, compared to $40.2 million or $0.85 per share. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenue declined to $116.43 million from $128.0 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $122.39 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

