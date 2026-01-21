FB Financial Corp Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - FB Financial Corp (FBK) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $56.98 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $37.89 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FB Financial Corp reported adjusted earnings of $61.49 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.0% to $178.60 million from $130.38 million last year.

FB Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

