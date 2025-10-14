FB Financial Corp Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - FB Financial Corp (FBK) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $23.375 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $2.909 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FB Financial Corp reported adjusted earnings of $57.606 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.9% to $147.240 million from $106.017 million last year.

FB Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.375 Mln. vs. $2.909 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $147.240 Mln vs. $106.017 Mln last year.

