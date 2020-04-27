FB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $191.34, changing hands as high as $193.75 per share. Facebook Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FB's low point in its 52 week range is $137.1006 per share, with $224.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $192.45. The FB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

