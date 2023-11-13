Fathom Holdings Gains On CEO Transition

(RTTNews) - Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced the appointment of President and CFO Marco Fregenal as CEO.

Marco succeeds Joshua Harley, who also stepped down as Board Chair for family reasons. Harley will remain as founder and chief evangelist.

Fregenal will continue to serve as CFO until the Board identifies a replacement.

Scott Flanders is named chair of the Board.

Currently, shares are at $3.52, up 9.85 percent from the previous close of $3.21.

