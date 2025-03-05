Fate Therapeutics, Inc Q4 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fate Therapeutics, Inc (FATE) reported Loss for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$52.15 million, or -$0.44 per share. This compares with -$44.12 million, or -$0.45 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $1.86 million from $1.68 million last year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

