Fat Prophets Global Property Fund Updates on Buy-Back Program

November 04, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (AU:FPP) has released an update.

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund has announced a daily update on their on-market buy-back program, revealing that they bought back 50,000 ordinary units fully paid on the previous day. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage the fund’s capital effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value.

