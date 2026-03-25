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Fastweb + Vodafone To Terminate MSA With INWIT; To Initiate Talks On Migration Plan

March 25, 2026 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Swisscom (SCMN.SW) said Fastweb + Vodafone has given notice of termination of the Master Service Agreement with Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane, or INWIT. The decision to terminate the MSA stems from INWIT's tower costs being above market level. Fastweb + Vodafone confirmed that all actions undertaken are in full compliance with the Master Service Agreement, including the right to terminate the agreement with two years' prior notice, effective end of March?2028. Also, Fastweb + Vodafone has filed an action before the competent courts to assert its contractual right to terminate the MSA.

Fastweb + Vodafone will initiate talks with INWIT to agree on a migration plan that will span over multiple years as per the provisions of the MSA and to ensure operational continuity until and after March 2028.

Swisscom shares are trading at 698.00 Swiss francs, down 0.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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