Fastly's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Fastly.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $241,985, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $307,130.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $25.0 for Fastly during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fastly's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fastly's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Fastly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.56 $1.5 $1.56 $10.00 $117.0K 2.6K 2.5K FSLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.3 $5.3 $12.50 $116.6K 3.8K 250 FSLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.58 $1.51 $1.51 $10.00 $75.5K 2.6K 804 FSLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.45 $5.4 $5.4 $12.50 $66.9K 3.8K 374 FSLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.6 $1.56 $1.56 $10.00 $46.5K 2.6K 304

About Fastly

Fastly operates a content delivery network, which is necessary for entities to provide faster and more reliable online content. Fastly's strategy differs from traditional CDNs, which focus on locating servers in as many locations as possible to store copies of files that consumers most use. Fastly is in far fewer sites than traditional CDNs, but it houses servers in the most network-dense data centers. Instead of simply storing static content, it allows its customers to program on its platform, enabling edge computing and better service of the more dynamic content that was traditionally not well served by CDNs. Fastly gears its service to the largest, most sophisticated enterprises rather than small companies and generated nearly three fourths of its revenue in the United States in 2023.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Fastly, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Fastly With a trading volume of 6,361,049, the price of FSLY is down by -25.31%, reaching $7.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. Expert Opinions on Fastly

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $9.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Fastly, maintaining a target price of $10. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $9.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Fastly, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.