(RTTNews) - Shares of Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) are progressing more than 19 percent on Monday morning trade after reports of Bank of America upgrading the stock to Buy from Underperform.

Currently, shares are above its 200-day moving average and trading at $11.81, up 19.60 percent from the previous close of $9.87 on a volume of 6,592,799.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.