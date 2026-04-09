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Fastly Shares Fall 10% Over Collaboration With LALIGA To Combat Content Theft

April 09, 2026 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is falling about 10 percent on Thursday morning trading after it announced collaboration with LALIGA, Spain's Professional Football Association, to develop technical solutions to address the illegal streaming of live sports.

The company's stock is currently trading at $29.19, down 10.83 percent or $3.51, over the previous close of $32.75 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $4.86 and $34.22 in the past one year.

To combat content theft, Fastly's solution enables the removal of illegal content by its platform customers with enhanced precision and dramatically reduces the window of opportunity for piracy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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