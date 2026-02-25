Fastly (FSLY) Price Target Increased by 12.42% to 12.53

The average one-year price target for Fastly (NasdaqGS:FSLY) has been revised to $12.53 / share. This is an increase of 12.42% from the prior estimate of $11.15 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.08% from the latest reported closing price of $17.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 10.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.05%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 125,570K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLY is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 8,606K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,787K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 38.06% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 5,832K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,236K shares , representing a decrease of 24.07%.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 4,789K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares , representing an increase of 96.55%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,106K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,926K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,555K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares , representing an increase of 67.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 142.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

