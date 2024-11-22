Fastly (FSLY) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Fastly (FSLY) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. FSLY surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

FSLY could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account FSLY's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 7 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on FSLY for more gains in the near future.

