Fastly (FSLY) Introduces Bot Management for Edge Security

Fastly FSLY recently announced an advancement in its cybersecurity offerings with the introduction of an advanced solution designed to combat the rising threat of automated bot attacks, Fastly Bot Management.



As a leading provider of global edge cloud platforms, Fastly is using its expertise in bot mitigation to combat automated bot attacks at the edge, effectively reducing the risks of fraud, DDoS attacks, account takeovers and other forms of online abuse.



The latest addition to Fastly’s suite of security solutions builds upon its proven next-gen Web Application Firewall (WAF) capabilities, reinforcing Fastly’s commitment to providing robust protection for websites, applications and valuable data.



Fastly Bot Management operates at the Network Edge, instantly classifying non-malicious and malicious bots and offering multiple server-side and client-side mitigation techniques. Designed for modern development teams, this solution is characterized by its simplicity, developer-friendly interface and high performance, enabled by the powerful Fastly Edge Cloud Platform.

With Fastly Bot Management, customers can benefit from reduced fraud and resource abuse, a safeguarded customer experience and unified bot mitigation, application security and delivery services all through a single, user-friendly interface.

Fastly’s Robust Portfolio Aids Prospect

The latest move is in sync with Fastly’s commitment to bolster cybersecurity by introducing Fastly Bot Management, enhancing edge-based protection against automated bot attacks and improving the overall security for organizations worldwide.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, FSLY saw a surge in demand for its cybersecurity services, driven by the release of the annual global cybersecurity report, The Race to Adapt, revealing that 76% of surveyed businesses plan to boost their cybersecurity budgets in the next year.



Fastly also launched multiple new features for its next-gen WAF solution, enhancing performance and user experience with Hashicorp Vault Integration, Agent Auto-Update, WAF Simulator, New Anomaly Signal: Out-of-Band Domain and Simplified Attack Signal Thresholds.



Additionally, Fastly’s exclusive Private Network Interconnects (PNIs) and peering arrangements with key cloud providers like Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud Platform and Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS) remain a key catalyst, aiming to eliminate or reduce agrees fees, bolster security and improve overall performance.



Tight integration with Google Cloud Platform allows the company’s real-time logs to be streamed to any Google Cloud Platform big data service, including Google Cloud Storage, BigQuery and Bigtable.



Fastly’s integration with Amazon’s cloud computing platform, AWS, bolsters cloud services with enhanced delivery and security features, optimizing digital transformation efforts through edge cloud solutions.



For the first quarter of 2024, Fastly anticipates revenues in the range of $131-$135 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $133.09 million, indicating 13.21% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is expected to decline 7 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.

Fastly currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Fastly's shares have declined 27.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector's rise of 12.2%.



