Fastest Side Hustles To Start After a Layoff (That Actually Pay Weekly)

Layoffs continue to rise in 2025, driven largely by federal contract losses and internal cost reductions, per a Nov. 6 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Artificial intelligence is also to blame, as companies replace some roles with automated systems.

After a layoff, side jobs are often the easiest way to get quick cash. Here are some of the fastest side hustles to start that actually pay weekly.

Uber

Most U.S. Uber drivers with a debit card can use Instant Pay to get paid following their very first trip — as long as they don’t mind the $1.25 charge per cash out. Depending on the city, drivers may be able to switch between offering rides, making deliveries and shopping to avoid idle time and maximize earnings.

DoorDash

DoorDash claims its signup process takes just minutes and most Dashers start working within a few days, according to the company. Drivers can choose when, where and how much they work by accepting orders that appeal to them. Base pay is calculated on the estimated distance, time and desirability of the offer and tips and promotion pay may also be added. Instant pay is available for no fee with DoorDash Crimson.

Amazon Flex

To work for Amazon Flex, drivers have to live in an area that offers the service and own a mid-size vehicle or larger. Most drivers earn $18 to $25 per hour, according to the website. Drivers who have an Amazon Flex debit card can get paid instantly, for free, after completing a delivery block using Amazon Flex Instant Pay. Otherwise, drivers can choose which weekday they want to get paid and will be paid on that day after completing their assigned delivery block.

Rover

Although it may take a little time to gain clients, the Rover app offers various earning options, including boarding in your home, dog walking, doggy day care, house sitting and drop-in visits and dog training. Pet sitters set their own rate, and boarding offers the highest earnings. Rover collects a 20% service fee per booking. This could be a good side hustle to pair with other quick-cash opportunities.

