Fastenal Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of around $46 billion , Fastenal Company ( FAST ) is a leading wholesale distributor of industrial and construction. Operating primarily through company-owned stores, Fastenal offers a broad range of products, including threaded fasteners, miscellaneous hardware, tools, cutting tools, and safety supplies, serving industries from manufacturing and construction to government and energy sectors.

Shares of the Winona, Minnesota-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. FAST has returned 19.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 12.7% . Moreover, shares of Fastenal are up 12.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal gain.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Focusing more closely, the nuts and bolts maker has outpaced the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 13.2% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Fastenal climbed 6.4% on Apr. 11 after the company reported Q1 2025 revenue of around $2 billion, slightly above analysts’ expectations. Profit matched Wall Street estimates at $0.52 per share, supported by growth in higher-value contracts despite weaker demand in manufacturing and construction . The company noted a rise in customers spending over $10,000 per month, and a modest improvement among lower-spending customers.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect FAST’s EPS to grow 8.5% year-over-year to $2.17. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It met the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On May 7, analyst Michael E. Hoffman of Stifel Nicolaus maintained a “Buy” rating on Fastenal Company and reaffirmed a price target of $85 .

As of writing, FAST is trading slightly above the mean price target of $79.80. The Street-high price target of $88 implies a potential upside of 9.5% from the current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.