Fastenal Promotes Jeff Watts To Succeed Dan Florness As President; Florness To Continue As CEO

July 12, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) announced Friday it has appointed Jeff Watts to the position of President, effective August 1, 2024. In addition to serving as President, Watts will continue in his role as the Company's Chief Sales Officer (CSO), a position he has held since May 2023.

Watts will succeed Dan Florness, who will be voluntarily vacating the position on the effective date. Florness will continue to serve as Fastenal's CEO and as a member of its Board of Directors.

Watts, a 28-year Company veteran with deep global sales experience, has previously served as Fastenal's Executive Vice President - International Sales, Vice President - International Sales, and Regional Vice President of the Company's Canadian business.

Prior to this, he served in a variety of sales roles on the district and local market levels. He joined the Company as a part-time branch employee on February 5, 1996.

