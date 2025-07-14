Fastenal Hits 2 Billion Sales Record

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) reported fiscal 2025 second-quarter results on Monday, July 14, 2025, noting record quarterly sales surpassing $2 billion for the first time, with 8.6% revenue growth and 12.7% EPS growth to $0.29 per split-adjusted share. Management highlighted sustained acceleration in contract customer signings, an increase in operating margin to 21%, and a ramp-up in pricing actions to address tariff-driven cost pressures. Management's guidance includes expectations for additional pricing actions in the second half of 2025 and double-digit sales growth in the second half of the year.

Fastenal Saw Record Contract Momentum Amid a Sluggish Economic Backdrop

Contract customer sales in the second quarter rose 11%, now comprising 73.2% of revenue, up from 71.2% a year earlier, while Q2 saw 84 contract signings, outpacing prior quarters despite ongoing weak end-market demand. Revenue from sites generating $10,000 or more per month grew by 11.6%.

"Since implementing these changes back in the beginning of 2023, our contract growth has increased from 4% in the 2022-2023 timeframe to 11.2% last year and that momentum has continued as we move into 2025. In Q2, we saw 84 contract signings well ahead of the last two quarters and honestly outperforming our expectations considering the current market conditions. Contract customer sales for the quarter increased 11% and now represents 73.2% of our revenues, up from 71.2 in the previous year."

— Jeff Watts, President and Chief Sales Officer

This step change demonstrates significant market share expansion and increased customer stickiness, providing Fastenal with greater recurring revenue visibility and resilience in the face of broader industrial sector stagnation.

Supply Chain Adaptation and Digital Expansion Strengthen Fastenal's Competitive Moat

Fastenal adapted its sourcing strategy in response to increased tariffs, directly importing more fasteners into Canada and Mexico to optimize landed costs, while digital channels now represent a record 61% of total sales, with e-business growing 13.5%, further embedding Fastenal in customer operations. Installed FMI (Fastenal Managed Inventory, including vending/RFID) device count rose nearly 11% year over year to exceed 132,000.

"to what we approach with tariffs and how we convey it. Our goal isn't to be the best organization at adjusting pricing. Our goal is to be the best organization at managing the supply chain for our customer and being agile to benefit them and their ultimate customers downstream on the most efficient supply chain to get them what they need when they need it."

— Dan Florness, Chief Executive Officer

Fastenal’s agile, globally diversified supply chain and rapid digital adoption differentiate it from peers, increasing switching costs for customers and deepening the company’s long-term competitive advantage.

Disciplined Margin Execution and Proactive Pricing Underpin Robust Earnings Progression

Operating margin increased 80 basis points to 21% in Q2 2025, supported by favorable price-cost effects and SG&A leverage (excluding expanded bonus pools), and a 20 basis point improvement in gross margin to 45.3%. Management initiated three rounds of pricing actions, targeting a total 3%-4% price benefit by the end of the quarter; cumulative actions are expected to escalate up to 5%-8% by year-end, dependent on tariff resolution timelines.

"During the second quarter, we implemented three separate pricing actions, which aim to contribute 3% to 4% of price by the end of the second quarter of 2025. The phased approach to this rollout resulted in 140 to 170 basis points of additional impact in the second quarter with momentum building as we ended the quarter. Additional pricing actions will be necessary in the second half of 2025 with the potential to double the impact of pricing depending upon where the deferred tariffs ultimately settle and the pace and execution of our actions."

— Sheryl Lisowski, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, and Treasurer

The company’s disciplined cost control, coupled with assertive, transparent pricing to offset inflation and tariffs, positions it to defend profitability and preserve capital allocation flexibility, reinforcing the credibility of its multi-year growth and dividend commitments.

Looking Ahead

Management expects additional pricing actions in the second half of 2025, potentially raising total price realization to the 5%-8% range, while reiterating confidence in achieving double-digit sales growth for the remainder of 2025 due to robust contract momentum and pipeline strength. Gross margin for 2025 is anticipated to remain approximately flat compared to 2024, subject to fluctuations in price-cost dynamics and the evolving tariff environment. Fastenal continues to target a year-end digital sales mix of 63%-64%, reflecting sustained investment in FMI technology and enhancements to fastenal.com.

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.