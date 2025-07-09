Fastenal (FAST) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Fastenal (FAST) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, reflecting an increase of 12% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.06 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fastenal metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Business days' to come in at 64 days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64 days.

The consensus estimate for 'Daily sales' stands at $32.12 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.90 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings (MEUs)' reaching 7,615 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,188 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of branch locations' will reach 1,595 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,599 .

Analysts forecast 'Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations (MEUs; end of period)' to reach 133,889 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 119,306 in the same quarter last year.

Fastenal shares have witnessed a change of +0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FAST is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.