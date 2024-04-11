Fastenal Co. Q1 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) reported a profit for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $297.7 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $295.1 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $1.90 billion from $1.86 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $297.7 Mln. vs. $295.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.

