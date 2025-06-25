Fast Track Group Denies Misinformation Regarding $37 Million Offering

Fast Track Group denies false claims of a $37 million offering, urging reliance on official communications for accurate information.

Quiver AI Summary

Fast Track Group (NASDAQ: FTRK), a prominent entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency, has issued a statement to refute recent false claims circulating on social media about a supposed $37 million registered direct offering. The Company clarifies that it is not engaging in any such offering as of June 25, 2025, and emphasizes that these allegations are unfounded. Fast Track urges the public to seek information solely from its official communications and channels, including press releases and SEC filings, to ensure they receive accurate updates. The Company is committed to maintaining transparency and addressing misinformation that may impact its investors and stakeholders.

Potential Positives

The company has successfully denied false claims about undertaking a $37 million registered direct offering, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and accuracy in communications.

Fast Track Group is actively addressing misinformation, which demonstrates its responsibility toward protecting its investors and stakeholders' interests.

The press release encourages investors to rely on official communications, promoting greater trust and confidence in the company's disclosures.

The company continues to establish itself as a reputable entity in the entertainment event management industry, with significant experience and a strong presence in the Asia Pacific region.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that misinformation is circulating about the company, suggesting a vulnerability or lack of control over its public image and reputation.

The need to issue a denial regarding a $37 million offering may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial stability or plans.

The focus on transparency and misinformation suggests potential underlying issues in communication strategies and investor relations.

FAQ

What misinformation has Fast Track Group addressed?

Fast Track Group has denied claims of a $37 million registered direct offering circulating on social media.

Is Fast Track currently conducting any direct offerings?

No, as of June 25, 2025, Fast Track has not announced or entered into any offerings.

Where can I find accurate information about Fast Track?

Official communications can be found on the Company’s website and SEC filings.

What services does Fast Track Group offer?

Fast Track offers event management, media planning, PR management, technical production planning, and celebrity engagement consultancy.

Since when has Fast Track Group been operating?

Fast Track Group has been operating since its inception in Singapore in 2012.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





FAST TRACK GROUP







(NASDAQ: FTRK)



(“Fast Track” or the “Company”), a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company, today issued the following statement in response to recent misinformation circulating on social media platforms, including multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter), falsely claiming that the Company is undertaking a $37 million registered direct offering.





Fast Track is aware of recent posts on social media and denies any claims that it is conducting a $37 million registered direct offering as of June 25, 2025. These statements are false and without merit. As of June 25, 2025, the Company has not announced, filed for, or entered into any such offering. The Company urges the public to rely only on official Company communications made through appropriate Regulation Fair Disclosure channels, such as press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for the most accurate and up-to-date information.





Fast Track remains committed to transparency and will continue to take appropriate action to address the spread of misinformation that may affect the Company’s investors and stakeholders. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s website at



https://www.fastrackevents.com/



, investor relations website at



https://www.fastrack-group.com/investor-relations



, and the SEC’s EDGAR database at



https://www.sec.gov/edgar/search/



.







About FAST TRACK GROUP







FAST TRACK GROUP is a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company. Since inception in Singapore in 2012, the Company has expanded across Asia Pacific, earning a reputation for being the preferred partner for event and endorsement organizers in the region. ​FAST TRACK GROUP goes beyond traditional event management, offering value-added services such as media planning, PR management, technical production planning, celebrity sourcing, celebrity engagement consultancy and event manpower support, all tailored to the highest standards.​







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.







Investor Relations







John Yi and Steven Shinmachi





Gateway Group, Inc.





949-574-3860







FTRK@gateway-grp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.