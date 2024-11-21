Fast Retailing Corrects Subsidiary Capital Error

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding a typographical error in its recent announcement about its subsidiary, Fast Retailing USA Technologies LLC. The capital increase for the subsidiary was incorrectly stated as USD 1 million instead of the correct amount of USD 100 million. This clarification does not affect any other information in the original announcement.

