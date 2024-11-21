Fast Retailing Corrects Subsidiary Capital Error

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding a typographical error in its recent announcement about its subsidiary, Fast Retailing USA Technologies LLC. The capital increase for the subsidiary was incorrectly stated as USD 1 million instead of the correct amount of USD 100 million. This clarification does not affect any other information in the original announcement.
For further insights into HK:6288 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.