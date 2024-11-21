Fast Retailing Announces Stock-Based Compensation Initiative

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has announced the issuance of stock-based compensation stock options to reward its executives and align their interests with shareholder value. This move aims to boost morale and enhance company performance by linking the benefits of operating officers with the company’s share price. The initiative involves the allocation of 14,931 shares to 40 operating officers, demonstrating a commitment to performance-driven incentives.

