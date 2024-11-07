Fast Retailing Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has announced a final dividend of JPY 2.25 per Hong Kong Depository Receipt for the financial year ending August 31, 2024. The dividend will be payable on November 18, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for August 29, 2024. Investors interested in the stock market may find this announcement significant as it reflects the company’s financial performance and dividend policy.

