Fast Food Joints Are Flocking to Offer More Chicken

Chicken has always been less expensive for restaurants than beef — at least going back to the early 1980s, when McDonald’s introduced McNuggets. The gap widened last year, with government data showing that beef prices rose 8.6% while the cost of chicken only ticked up 1.3%.

Now, as consumers push back against recent menu price hikes, chicken continues to gain appeal in the fast food world.

Cost isn’t the only factor: Chicken tends to be popular among younger people who see it as a healthier option compared to beef, and the dipping sauce combinations are highly marketable. (You want fry sauce with that?)

Chains that specialize in chicken are capitalizing. Raising Cane’s moved up nine spots (from No. 25 to No. 16) in an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. restaurants based on consumer spending. Wingstop made the second biggest jump, climbing eight spots (from No. 29 to No. 21). Chick-fil-A held onto its third overall position behind second-place Starbucks and first-place McDonald’s, which just rolled out new McCrispy Strips.

In the announcement, the golden-arched fast food juggernaut wrote, “We’ve been listening to our fans on social and beyond, and they have made one thing clear: They want more chicken.”

More from Money:

Fast Food Restaurants Are Extending Their $5 Meal Deals to Draw Customers

The Extreme Lengths Costco Goes to Keep Your Rotisserie Chicken Cheap

Grocery Stores Have Hiked Prices Beyond Inflation — and Their Stocks Are Soaring

© Copyright 2025 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.