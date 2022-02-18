FAS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: FAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.59, changing hands as low as $124.40 per share. Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAS's low point in its 52 week range is $76.78 per share, with $155.8163 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.23.

