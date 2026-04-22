Farmers National Bancorp Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Farmers National Bancorp (FMNB) revealed earnings for first quarter of $16.26 million

The company's earnings came in at $16.26 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $13.58 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Farmers National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $20.02 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.5% to $42.57 million from $34.19 million last year.

Farmers National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.26 Mln. vs. $13.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $42.57 Mln vs. $34.19 Mln last year.

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