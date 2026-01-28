Farmers National Bancorp Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Farmers National Bancorp (FMNB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.64 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $14.39 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Farmers National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $15.15 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $37.02 million from $32.73 million last year.

Farmers National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.64 Mln. vs. $14.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $37.02 Mln vs. $32.73 Mln last year.

